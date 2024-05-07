These 10 states are the most frustrating places to buy a house. See where homebuyers are surprised with the biggest fees.

Homebuyers pay for things beyond the purchase price of their properties — and those can add up.

Unexpected homebuying costs include loan origination fees and property taxes.

Home-services firm Frontdoor listed the states with the highest unexpected homebuying costs.

Buying a house is hard enough these days.

In the US, purchasing a home comes with additional fees and costs, which means you might have to pay more than you initially budgeted — and in some states, a lot more.

A report by home-services company Frontdoor identified the states that shackle buyers purchasing a median-priced property with the highest unexpected costs.

Unless you're buying in cash, mortgage payments and a down payment are routine. However, other expenses — including appraisal costs, loan origination fees, and property taxes — crop up early in the home-buying journey.

When prices of homes alone are so high, these additional costs — which can total from about $11,000 to almost $18,000 — can further burden and frustrate homebuyers.

Frontdoor used data from for-sale-by-owner site Houzeo to pinpoint the cost of 20 common additional charges for homebuyers in each state.

Here are the 10 states where homebuyers spend the most on unexpected property fees.

10. Washington

Washington. MarkHatfield/Getty Images

Unexpected fees: $11,400.60

Median home price: $526,633

9. New York

New York. Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Unexpected fees: $12,303.95

Median home price: $658,333

8. New Jersey

New Jersey. Jon Lovette/Getty Images

Unexpected fees: $12,362.75

Median home price: $433,333

7. Massachusetts

Massachusetts. benedek/Getty Images

Unexpected fees: $12,535.50

Median home price: $528,333

6. New Hampshire

New Hampshire. Thomas H. Mitchell / 500px/Getty Images

Unexpected fees: $13,480.89

Median home price: $423,333

5. Vermont

Vermont. Patrick Donovan/Getty Images

Unexpected fees: $13,719.87

Median home price: $327,672

4. Delaware

Delaware. Robert Kirk/Getty Images

Unexpected fees: $13,934.88

Median home price: $326,483

3. Maryland

Maryland. @canada_by_alexis/Getty Images

Unexpected fees: $14,614.46

Median home price: $358,600

2. California

California. Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Unexpected fees: $14,693.55

Median home price: $673,333

1. Hawaii

Hawaii. Mint Images/Getty Images

Unexpected fees: $17,966.04

Median home price: $706,508

