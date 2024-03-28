10 states join Kansas AG Kris Kobach to sue Joe Biden over student loan forgiveness

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is suing President Joe Biden and his administration over the $156 billion in federal student debt forgiveness from the Saving on a Valuable Education Plan.

Kobach filed the 38-page lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court in Wichita. He told reporters at a news conference in Topeka that he plans to ask a federal judge to issue an injunction so borrowers remain obligated to make payments on their student loans.

Kansas is leading a coalition of states that include Alabama, Alaska, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas and Utah. They name Biden, education secretary Miguel Cardona and the U.S. Department of Education as defendants.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach walks toward a news conference Thursday at the Kansas Statehouse where he announced a federal lawsuit against President Joe Biden over a student loan forgiveness program.

The lawsuit's four counts allege the Biden administration violated the U.S. Constitution's separation of powers, that the agency exceeded its statutory authority, that the agency action is "arbitrary and capricious" and the agency violated law on administrative procedures.

It asks the court to declare the SAVE Plan unlawful and block it from being implemented.

Kobach was part of a similar coalition in 2023, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration didn't have the authority to erase up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for most borrowers and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

"In spite of that loss, and in completely brazen fashion, the president pressed ahead anyway and implemented another version of the student loan forgiveness program," Kobach said. "The president even boasted, quote, 'the Supreme Court blocked it. ... But that didn't stop me.'"

"President Biden's new student loan forgiveness program is slightly smaller than the old one, at least for now, but it's just as illegal," he added.

Kobach said the lawsuit could make it to the Supreme Court's emergency docket, where a case goes directly to the Supreme Court after an appellate court rules on a preliminary injunction. Still, Kobach said it's unlikely to make it to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals until late summer.

The Supreme Court typically is in recess between late June and early July until the first Monday in October.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas' Kris Kobach sues Joe Biden over SAVE student loan forgiveness