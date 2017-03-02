10 of the Smallest Details That Have the Highest Impact on Performance
From selecting the right rubber to understanding the telemetry data, there are many subtleties you need to master.
Great tires are the first influence on a car's performance. Whether you drive on smooth asphalt in Beverly Hills or rocky trails outside Malibu, there's a right choice to be made when selecting tires. And this applies in each season as well. Summer tires are grippy but don't like rain or snow. All-season tires are the typical compromise, but winter tires have more bite. Racing slicks are for track day. It could lead to a full rack of tires in the garage—the sign of a canny car enthusiast.
