10 of the Smallest Details That Have the Highest Impact on Performance

Great tires are the first influence on a car's performance. Whether you drive on smooth asphalt in Beverly Hills or rocky trails outside Malibu, there's a right choice to be made when selecting tires. And this applies in each season as well. Summer tires are grippy but don't like rain or snow. All-season tires are the typical compromise, but winter tires have more bite. Racing slicks are for track day. It could lead to a full rack of tires in the garage—the sign of a canny car enthusiast.