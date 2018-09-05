10 Sick People Taken to Hospital After Emirates Flight Lands at JFK

Ten people have been taken to the hospital after a plane carrying sick passengers landed at John F. Kennedy Airport Wednesday.

Around 100 people on Emirates Flight 203 from Dubai complained of illness, with symptoms including cough and fever, before being officially evaluated, Benjamin Haynes, a spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Infectious Disease Media Team, told TIME. Emirates, however, said that only about 10 of the roughly 500 passengers on the flight “were taken ill.”

Eric Phillips, press secretary for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office, tweeted about three hours after the plane landed that all passengers had disembarked. (Though Phillips initially said the plane was quarantined, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey did not escalate the incident to that level of formal response.) Ten sick people were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Queens, while another nine were found to be ill but declined further medical treatment.

Emirates said the 10 people taken to the hospital included seven crew members and three passengers.

A Jamaica Hospital spokesperson said in a statement provided to TIME that patients brought to the hospital had symptoms including cough, fever, sore throat and headache. “With a great deal of experience in emergency management situations, Jamaica Hospital is well equipped and prepared to accommodate these patients,” the statement says. “As a result, hospital operations have not been affected and all of our patients continue to receive the highest quality of care.”

CDC spokesperson Haynes told TIME there is “no indication on type of illness” yet.

Vanilla Ice was apparently among the more than 500 passengers on the A380 aircraft. The rapper tweeted a video of the scene on the tarmac, and called the situation “crazy” in a separate tweet.

“So I just landed from Dubai and now there is like tons of ambulance and fire trucks and police all over the place,” he wrote.