10 shot outside Florida bar after argument turns violent, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ten people were shot outside a Florida bar early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
NBC affiliate WESH reported that Seminole County deputies first responded to the Cabana Live in Sanford just after midnight to observe a crowd that formed outside the bar.
According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, the deputies then heard shots firing as the crowd dispersed.
A total of 10 people were hurt in the shooting, suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said most of the victims were shot in the lower body.
The sheriff’s office said the shooting began as an argument that escalated into violence, but a security guard managed to catch the alleged shooter.
A 16-year-old has been taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office. At this time, the teenager’s identity is not known.
