10 shot near downtown in Columbus, Ohio, as police seek suspect

Ten people were shot, with one person critically wounded, early Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, police said.

The shooting happened in the Short North Arts District near downtown around 2:30 a.m., with victims ranging from 16 to 27 years old, according to the Columbus Police Department.

A white police car with lights on behind police tape on a street (WCMH)

All of the victims in Sunday’s shooting appeared to be men, according to NBC affiliate WCMH-TV in Columbus. Nine of the victims were listed in stable condition Sunday morning, Columbus police said.Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert said a male suspect was found shortly after the shooting but officers lost him during a highway pursuit, according to the station. The suspect was driving a white Honda Civic with tinted windows, authorities said.

This is the third time in just over a year that there’s been a major shooting in the arts district.

On May 6, 2023, two simultaneous shootings happened overnight that left at least 10 people shot, including one person who was shot by an officer, the station reported.

About two weeks later, three people were killed in mass shooting near the district that left at least three others injured, the station said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com