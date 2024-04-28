10 shot at Florida bar, 16-year-old arrested, deputies say. What happened at Cabana Live?

A 16-year-old was arrested after the shooting of 10 people at an event in Sanford shortly after midnight Sunday morning, deputies told local media.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told local media in a statement that deputies were patrolling the area around Cabana Live at 4380 Carraway Place during a large event when they heard gunshots and saw the crowd dispersing.

According to SCSO investigators, a verbal altercation escalated and the shooter shot 10 people before being apprehended by a security officer working at the venue. The victims suffered non-life-threatening wounds, mostly to the lower extremities, deputies said.

The shooting comes a day after four people were shot about 40 miles east on Daytona Beach's Seabreeze Boulevard, which is popular for nightlife.

Developing: Seminole County Sheriff Detectives are still on scene investigating a shooting that happened early this morning (just after midnight) near Sanford. They say the shooter is 16 years old.

The shooter was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center, officials said.

Where is Cabana Live in Sanford?

Cabana Live, at 4380 Carraway Place, Sanford, Florida, is an entertainment venue on a small inlet of the St. Johns River near the Lake Monroe Bridge with live sports coverage, music, dining, and a pool.

Sanford mass shooting last night is 12th in Florida in 2024

The Cabana Live shooting will mark the 12th mass shooting in Florida so far this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA). But that's still slightly better than last year, which saw 13 mass shootings by the same time with seven in January alone. As of April 27, there have been 126 mass shootings nationwide, compared to 175 by the same time in 2023.

Florida is currently in the lead for most mass shootings in 2024 to date, according to GVA data. California, Texas and Illinois are all tied for second with 10 mass shootings each.

The GVA (and the Congressional Research Service) defines a mass shooting only on the number of people shot in an incident: four or more, not including the shooter.

The FBI does not define "mass shooting" at all. Instead the agency defines "mass killing" or "mass murder" as an incident in which four or more victims are killed by any intentional means, which may include gun violence.

USA TODAY defines a mass shooting as an incident where at least four people are hit with gunfire, even if there are no fatalities. Mass killing refers is an incident in which at least four people are killed.

What happened in the Daytona Beach shooting?

According to a statement by Daytona Beach officials, police noticed a "physical altercation" at about 2 a.m. in the Seabreeze Avenue entertainment district near the 600 block of North Grandview Avenue. They saw a man "brandish" a handgun and fire multiple rounds.

A 21-year-old man was arrested and is charged with four counts of attempted murder.

