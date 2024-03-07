The 10 safest US states for women in 2024, ranked

WalletHub ranked states for women based on access to good healthcare and general safety.

The ranking looked at factors like the number of uninsured women and the female homicide rate.

Massachusetts ranked as the best state for women's health and safety.

Some states are better than others when it comes to providing quality healthcare and protections for women.

WalletHub ranked the best states for women in terms of healthcare, which is a major part of women's overall well-being, and safety, based on factors like the number of uninsured women, the quality of women's hospitals, and the female homicide rate.

Here are the 10 safest states for women in 2024, ranked from worst to best, according to WalletHub's report.

10. Washington, DC

Washington, DC. ESB Professional/Shutterstock

While it's not technically a state, Washington, DC, ranked 10th on WalletHub's list of the best states for women for healthcare and safety. It was also ranked as the second-best state overall for women.

DC has the fourth lowest obesity rate for women, and over 87% of women there are in "good or better health,'" according to WalletHub's findings.

9. California

A woman overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California. MargaretW/Getty Images

California ranked as the ninth-best state for women's healthcare and safety.

The state is known for its ample access to outdoor activities and is ranked as the state with the second-highest life expectancy at birth for women.

8. Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Maryland ranked as the eighth-safest state for women, and the fifth-best state for women in terms of economic and social well-being.

WalletHub also found that roughly 84% of women in Maryland reported having one or more people they think of as their personal doctor or healthcare provider.

7. Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota. Claire Gentile/Getty Images

WalletHub found that Minnesota had the second-highest rate of voter turnout for women and the fourth-highest high school graduation rate for women.

This makes women in this state not only healthier and safer, but also more politically active and educated than other women around the country.

6. Vermont

A woman hiking on Mount Mansfield in Vermont. Corey Hendrickson/Getty Images

Vermont ranked as the sixth-safest state for women.

According to WalletHub's findings, Vermont ranked as the state with the third-lowest uninsured rate for women and the state with the fourth-lowest female homicide rate.

5. Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii. SCStock/Shutterstock

Hawaii was ranked as the fifth-best state for women in terms of healthcare and safety. The state has the highest life expectancy for women and the fourth-lowest rate of uninsured women.

However, Hawaii also ranked as the worst state overall in terms of median earnings for female workers, despite having the fourth-lowest percentage of women below the poverty line.

4. Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut. Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Connecticut ranked among other "blue" states in the top five safest states for women, and it ranked as the 13th overall best state for women.

3. New York

Woman knitting during subway commute in New York City. ferrantraite/Getty Images

New York ranked as the third-safest state for women, and it had the fifth-lowest female homicide rate in the country.

According to WalletHub's findings, roughly 82% of women in New York were deemed to be in good or better health.

2. New Jersey

Jersey City, New Jersey. f11photo/Shutterstock

New Jersey ranked as the second-safest state for women in terms of quality healthcare access and other factors related to women's well-being.

However, it tied with Kentucky and Nevada as the states with the third-highest unemployment rate for women.

1. Massachusetts

A young girl in Boston, Massachusetts. Jaclyn Vernace/Shutterstock

Massachusetts came out on top as not only the safest state for women, but the best state for women overall in WalletHub's ranking.

The Bay State ranked as the state with the lowest female uninsured rate, the third-highest female life expectancy, and the second-lowest female homicide rate.

Women planning to have children will also feel at home in Massachusetts, which was named by WalletHub as the best state to have a baby in and the best state for working moms.

