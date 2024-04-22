These 10 residents were given a key to the city from Stockton City Council

Ten Stocktonians were recognized and awarded a key to the city during Mayor Kevin Lincoln's annual State of the City address on Thursday.

Lincoln said that in his first year as mayor, it was important for him to ensure that council members had the opportunity to recognize deserving people in the community at the address. This year's recipients included a social justice advocate, educators and health care providers.

The mayor awarded his key to Georgia Brownlee, president of the Sierra Vista Resident Council. Brownlee has served as president for 24 years, and has advocated for the south Stockton neighborhood during that time.

"Georgia is a special soul. Known and loved by all as the mom, auntie, grandma, and the leader of Sierra Vista, Georgia is the one everyone calls when there is a need in her community," Lincoln said. "She has lived a life of service to others because she herself was served in her own time of need. Whether it’s backpack drives, grocery distributions, vaccine clinics, or costume parties for the kids, Georgia is working daily to make sure our youth and families are taken care of physically, mentally, and recreationally."

Stockton vice mayor Kimberly Warmsley, left, presents a key to the city to Geneva Haynes with Mary Magdalene Community Service at the annual State of the City event on by the chamber at the Port of Stockton on Apr. 18. 2024.

Vice Mayor Kimberly Warmsley honored Geneva Haynes, executive director of Mary Magdalene Community Services. Warmsley said that Haynes is "an exceptional social worker and advocate for social justice in Stockton."

"Geneva has dedicated decades of her life to fighting for equality and ensuring access to vital services for all individuals, regardless of their background," Warmsley said.

Read more: Arrest of AngelAnn Flores, Stockton Unified school board trustee: Here's what we know

The vice mayor said that Haynes played key roles in the development and implementation of the Mental Health Services Act — an act in California that provides funding, personnel, and resources to support county mental health programs — and helped create a community-based Native American and African American specialty mental health clinic in Stockton.

District 1 Councilwoman Michele Padilla recognized the founders of the HOPE Program: Dr. Anitra Williams, Lisa Lucchesi, and Julie Kay. Padilla said that in 2018, the three women came together in response to a nursing shortage impacting the community.

Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln, left, and city councilman Dan Wright, right, pose for a picture with long-time teacher Priscilla Wyatt who received a key to the city at the annual State of the City event on by the chamber at the Port of Stockton on Apr. 18. 2024.

"At that time, students would attend and graduate from local nursing schools and then leave to higher paying areas to work as registered nurses," Padilla said. "These women believed it was time to create a pathway that would strategically educate, develop, and keep nurses in our county."

As a result of the program, an accelerated degree in nursing was created. Since then, the councilwoman said that over 100 students have entered the program and the fourth cohort will graduate in May.

"These students, who likely would not have been admitted into a traditional nursing program, are now employed at healthcare facilities throughout our county and are representing the community they serve," Padilla said.

Others who received a key included Priscilla Wyatt, who has educated Stockton students for five decades; Jill Antonini, founder of the nonprofit Animal Protection League; Mary-Elizabeth Eberhardt, vice president of Bank of Stockton and chair of University of the Pacific’s Board of Regents; and Pandora Crowder, president of the Conway Homes Resident Council.

A city hero

Juan E. Heredia, who volunteered his scuba diving skills to find the body of a Stagg student who drowned in the Calaveras River, speaks after receiving a key to to the city by Stockton at the annual State of the City event on by the chamber at the Port of Stockton on Apr. 18, 2024. Standing behind Heredia is the Stockton City Council, Band Villapudua, left, Michele Padilla, Michael Blower, Kimberly Warmsely, Kevin Lincoln, Dan Wright and Susan Lenz.

Stockton City Council also recognized Juan Heredia as the "city council hero," which was unique to this year's event. Heredia is the scuba diving instructor who volunteered to search the Calaveras River for 15-year-old Xavier Martinez when he went missing in March.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department officials spent days searching the waters but couldn't locate the teen. Heredia found Martinez's body within 30 minutes of his dive.

Read more: With Stevie Van Zandt's TeachRock curriculum, Lincoln Unified students learn through music

Heredia received a standing ovation from the nearly 900 people in attendance.

"Juan, you are a true hero to everyone in this city. Your actions were selfless, courageous, and without hesitation. You are the definition of a good samaritan," Lincoln said. "I thank God that you answered the call that day. Thank you, Juan, for using your skills to bring peace and closure to the family of Xavier Martinez."

Record reporter Hannah Workman covers news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at hworkman@recordnet.com or on Twitter @byhannahworkman. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: 10 residents were given a key to the city from Stockton City Council