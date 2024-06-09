Dozens of residents displaced due to 2-alarm San Pablo fire

(KRON) — Dozens of residents were displaced due to a two-alarm fire in Contra Costa County on Saturday, a Contra Costa Fire Department captain told KRON4.

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a three-story apartment complex on Montoya and San Pablo Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officials told citizens to avoid the area.

The exact number of apartments affected by the fire was not known, but the CoCo Fire captain told KRON4 that “at least 10” residents were displaced. “Red Cross volunteers are on-site meeting with the dozens of residents who’ve been displaced from their homes,” Red Cross Northern California said.

No injuries were reported as of this report. Fire crews put out the fire at approximately 5:10 p.m., and investigators were still present at the scene as of 7:10 p.m. to determine the cause of the fire, CoCo Fire said.

