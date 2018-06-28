10 Reasons Why Trump’s Car Tariffs Could Increase Sticker Prices

President Trump has broken with the free trade policies of his recent predecessors and appears to have started the biggest trade war to hit the United States in years. He’s already raised tariffs on imports of washing machines and solar panels. Now, it looks like automobiles could be next.

Even if President Trump doesn’t specifically increase tariffs on vehicles and auto parts, his policies would absolutely raise the price of your next car. Click the arrow in the image above to find out what could happen.

