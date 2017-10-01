10 reality shows Donald Trump truly believes he's on

It's gotten to a point where the drama and outrageousness of American politics has become nearly indistinguishable from that of reality television.

No, seriously. Who here hasn't woken up to one of Trump's unhinged morning Twitter rants and wondered whether the country is starring in a painfully long episode of Punk'd?

It's been a difficult and baffling nine months as Americans continue to watch a man with so much power use his platform to go on and on about ratings, television, crowd sizes, and firing people. Most times, there seems to be only one logical explanation for Trump's behavior: he must genuinely believe he's on a reality show.

Before he made his unexpected move to politics, you likely remember Trump from The Apprentice — a reality show on which he oversaw a group of competitors completing business-related tasks, firing the unqualified and rewarding the winner with a job.

When it came time for the 2016 election, for all we know Trump may have simply been under the impression that those months spent campaigning were part of an elaborate audition process for the greatest reality show on Earth.

So here are 10 reality shows Donald Trump probably thinks he's on right now, which would explain a lot TBH.

Extreme Makeover: America Edition

If Ty Pennington and his crew require a week to transform a house, I suppose it makes sense that Donald Trump would need a bit longer — like four years — to totally make America over. Tune in every second of every day to watch the president completely tear down the country and attempt build a new, GREAT one.

He's already gotten started on the renovations, remodeling the Oval Office in that "dump" of a White House to include more flags, golden curtains, some new wall paper, and a vase of flowers — but there's still so much more to be done. Here’s hoping Trump's “secret project” doesn’t involve Russia.

Survivor: White House

Dozens of average Americans are given the chance of a lifetime: to work alongside the president of the United States in the White House. The only catch? They have to survive a constant series of bleak and challenging circumstances that put their morals, loyalty, and temperament to the test.