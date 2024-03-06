I-10 ramp reopened after 5-vehicle wreck with injuries brings traffic to a crawl

A traffic camera shows the snarled roadway on North Monroe Street after a five vehicle accident. Traffic is now flowing.

An Interstate 10 ramp in north Tallahassee has been reopened after a five vehicle wreck involving a semi truck closed eastbound lanes, snarled traffic and led to an unspecified number of injuries.

The accident, which occurred at about 7:45 a.m. caused a "complete roadblock," according to a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson. It ground traffic to a crawl on I-10 and North Monroe Street after the I-10 ramp at exit 199 was closed.

At about 9:30 a.m., law enforcement reopened the ramp and traffic is flowing after the Florida Highway Patrol and other agencies investigated and cleared the scene.

The FHP spokesperson said it was unclear how many were injured or how serious those injuries were, but they were transported to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare for treatment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: I-10 ramp in Tallahassee reopened, traffic flowing after 5-vehicle wreck