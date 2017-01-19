10 promises Trump made for his first day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Behind in the polls in late October, Donald Trump ventured to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, to give American voters a "contract" detailing what he would achieve during his first day in office. Beneath a list of 18 major actions was the flourish of Trump's familiar signature and a blank space for voters to sign.

But as Trump becomes president on Friday, it remains hazy as to which actions he will immediately take.

The list included several items likely to fire up Republican voters but backed up by scant policy. It includes "begin removing the more than 2 million criminal illegal immigrants" and "cancel every unconstitutional executive action ... by President Obama." Trump has already backed down from one pledge to label China a currency manipulator, recently saying he would first like to speak with the Chinese leadership.

A look at 10 of the key promises Trump made for his first day as president:

—Introduce a constitutional amendment for congressional term limits.

—Freeze hiring for the federal government to reduce payrolls, although the military, public safety and public health agencies would be exempt.

—Ban White House and congressional officials from becoming lobbyists for five years after they leave the government.

—Announce plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico or withdraw from the deal.

—Formally withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

—Lift restrictions on mining coal and drilling for oil and natural gas.

—Remove any Obama-era roadblocks to energy projects such as the Keystone XL pipeline.

—Cancel U.S. payments to U.N. climate change programs and redirect the money to U.S. water and environmental infrastructure.

—Stop all federal funding to "sanctuary cities," places where local officials don't arrest or detain immigrants living in the country illegally for federal authorities.

—Suspend immigration from regions associated with terrorism where vetting is difficult.