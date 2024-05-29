10 people arrested in Pittsburgh for narcotics, firearm possession this week

Ten people were arrested and charged for several incidents involving narcotics and firearms throughout the City of Pittsburgh in the past week.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said Andre Tucker and Jaylin Jackson, both from Detroit, were arrested after a traffic stop on May 22.

There was a large duffle bag with more than $60,000 in cash and a small amount of marijuana in the car. Tucker and Jackson got the money for delivering a large amount of marijuana to a house in the South Side Flats.

A third warrant is pending for the incident, police said.

Also on May 22, five business robbery suspects were arrested in the 400 block of Jonathan Court. The suspects were inside the car used in the robbery, which also contained evidence of the crime, police said.

Tyrone Beasley, 20, Isaiah Acie, 22, Tony Troutman, 21, Marcus Burgess, 20 and Anthony Reed, 18 were arrested and are facing multiple robbery and firearms charges.

On May 24, detectives in Homewood saw a stolen vehicle, on Sterrett Street near Kelly Street. The driver, Tyler Goodnight, 26, had crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and two guns in his possession.

That same day, Tyland Davis, 26, was arrested for carrying a firearm without a license and various traffic violations in the South Side.

On May 25, detectives in the area of Liberty Avenue and Market Street saw two males who they believed to be armed. They fled on foot when police approached them. They were taken into custody in an underground parking garage a short time later.

Nolan Hill, 19, was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm without a license, tampering with evidence and evading arrest or detention on foot. The second person was a juvenile and was not charged, police said.

