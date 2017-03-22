10 Parliament Attack Victim's Nationalities Revealed

A car and knife attack near Parliament in London Wednesday has left at least four people dead and 20 others injured as the British officials scrambled with what was being treated as a possible terrorist attack, according to media reports.

The alleged attacker or attackers have not yet been identified, nor have the names of the victims, but reports have indicated the nationalities or countries of origin of the victims. They include nationals from South Korea, France and Romania.

Some victims were sent to nearby St. Thomas Hospital, where one doctor said they were being treated for “catastrophic” injuries, according to Agence France-Presse.

As of publishing, two of the victims who were not killed but injured were believed to be Romanian.

“From the latest information obtained by Romanian authorities, two Romanian citizens that were injured have been identified. They were transported to hospitals in the area to receive medical care,” the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Romanian business publication Business-Review.

Three other victims were confirmed as French students who traveled to London for a school trip, as confirmed by the French Foreign Ministry to France 24.

Five South Korean tourists were also injured in the alleged attack, including one critically hurt, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"Four South Korean tourists sustained light injuries and another serious injury," an official affiliated with the tour agency told Yonhap. "They are now being treated at a hospital."

At roughly 2:40 p.m. local time, a car traveled down Westminster Bridge, located just outside Parliament, and proceeded to plow over pedestrians walking on one of the adjacent sidewalks before crashing into a fence near Big Ben.

Though the number of alleged attackers inside the vehicle had not been confirmed, many reports have indicated that one attacker jumped out of the car after the crash and attempted to enter Parliament. He stabbed one police officer in the process and was later shot and killed by police.

Parliament was soon afterward placed on lockdown and Prime Minister Theresa May was transported back to her residence and secured.

Photo: Reuters

