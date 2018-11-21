10 of the Oldest Cities in the World

An Imprecise Discipline

History can be an imprecise discipline -- ancient history perhaps even more so. Awarding ancient superlatives, then, cannot be done with much certainty.

Scholars have long argued over which city is the world's oldest. But the loss of archaeological evidence to time and destruction and the imprecise nature of dating ancient artifacts makes tracing a city to its founding challenging. Add to that, as The Guardian notes, scholars must wrestle with tough questions such as when a settlement becomes a city. Some argue that transition happens when a place establishes trade, while others tie it to the development of plumbing.

While the designation for the oldest city on earth may not be decided yet, there are a handful of cities thought to be strong contenders. Here are 10 of the oldest, continuously inhabited cities in the world today.

Aleppo, Syria

Although the exact age of Aleppo is unknown, an ancient temple discovered in the city dates to around 3,000 B.C., according to Encyclopedia Britannica. Other estimates date Aleppo to at least 5,000 B.C. The modern-day city has been devastated by a lengthy and violent civil war, and at least 30 percent of the ancient city of Aleppo, a UNESCO heritage site, has been destroyed.

Beirut, Lebanon

Excavations in the 1990s unearthed evidence of 5,000 years of civilization, dating the city, which is now Lebanon's capital, to around 3,000 B.C., according to the New York Times. Beirut was home of the most prominent law school in the Roman Empire before it was destroyed in an earthquake in A.D. 551.

Jericho, West Bank

Jericho, a city in the Palestine territories, is a strong contender for the oldest continuous settlement in the world: it dates back to around 9,000 B.C., according to Ancient History Encyclopedia. It's also home to the oldest-known protective wall in the world -- the Wall of Jericho -- which at one point measured almost 12 feet high and was built around 8,000 B.C.

Byblos, Lebanon

Byblos, a port city on the coast of the Mediterranean, has been continuously inhabited since at least 5,000 B.C. According to Ancient History Encyclopedia, papyrus was one of the city's main trade items in ancient times, and because of that, the Greeks took the name of the city as their word for book -- "biblos."

Athens, Greece

Evidence of human habitation in Athens dates back as far as 5,000 B.C., according to Ancient History Encyclopedia. During Athens' golden age, it was home to great thinkers and writers, including Socrates and Hippocrates.

Plovdiv, Bulgaria

Remains of human settlements in Plovdiv date back to 7,000 B.C., according to Lonely Planet. Romans annexed Plovdiv in A.D. 46 and built streets, towers and aqueducts in the city. Many of the ancient ruins still standing in the city today date to that period.

Sidon, Lebanon

Sidon, which means "fishery" in Greek, is a port city about 25 miles from Beirut. It was inhabited as early as 4,000 B.C., according to Ancient History Encyclopedia. Sidon was one of the first places to manufacture purple dye, which was so expensive and unique that the color purple became symbolic of royalty.

Faiyum, Egypt

In ancient times, Faiyum was a large oasis in Egypt known for its fertility and proximity to a branch of the Nile River. Humans were present in the region sometime before 7,200 B.C., and its first agricultural community was established around 5,200 B.C., according to Ancient History Encyclopedia. The region eventually became home to several villages and cities, and is best known for the Faiyum Portraits, a collection of mummy masks. Modern-day Faiyum sits in the middle of the Faiyum Oasis.

Argos, Greece

Argos is thought to have been continuously inhabited since around 5,000 B.C., according to World Atlas. The Ancient History Encyclopedia notes that in 700 B.C., Argos, Sparta and Paros held the first documented musical competitions in Greece. Argos was a cultural hub in ancient Greece, and modern-day excavations have led to the discovery of ancient temples, theaters and pottery.

Susa, Iran

The ancient city of Susa, which is now called Shush, began as a small settlement in 7,000 B.C. and turned into an urban area in 4,200 B.C., according to Ancient History Encyclopedia. In 324 B.C., it was the site of the Susa Weddings, where Alexander the Great arranged the marriage of more than 10,000 Macedonians and Persians in an attempt to unite the cultures.





Claire Hansen is a news intern at U.S. News & World Report. You can follow her on Twitter and email her at chansen@usnews.com.