10-year-old writes a letter to her principal explaining why she'll miss school for A Day Without A Woman

March 8 is typically known as International Women's Day, but this year, it's getting a lot more attention as A Day Without A Woman.

Now, kids are getting involved alongside their moms in gearing up for the day of protest, and it's the kind of thing that makes you think kids are the most wonderful creatures on the planet even though it seems like they cry a lot.

SEE ALSO: Short film celebrates the powerful connection between generations of activists

Billed as the follow-up protest to the Women's March on Washington after Trump's inauguration, A Day Without A Woman is a "one-day demonstration of economic solidarity" encouraging women everywhere to take the day off from work, refrain from spending money at non-women and minority-owned businesses and wear red, according to the Women's March website.

Even though they can't quite stay home from work or refrain from grocery shopping, kids are finding ways to protest in their own kid-universe:

Talking at dinner last night about civic engagement and my 10 year old wrote this letter to her principal #DayWithoutAWoman pic.twitter.com/wgxiHD1eHH — Laura Moreschi (@LMoreschi) March 6, 2017

@LMoreschi posted this photo of a letter her 10-year-old daughter wrote to her school's principal explaining why she would not be attending school on March 8 out of solidarity. She says she will "do whatever [she] can to make [her] voice heard," including writing letters to the editor and contacting her congressman.

An entire school district in North Carolina has already cancelled classes for the day after a significant number of staff members and teachers made it known they would be participating A Day Without A Woman.

Other families who have made the choice not to stay home from school are participating in their own crafty ways:

Wearing red is one of the suggestions made by the A Day Without A Woman organizers as a means of showing solidarity.

As A Day Without A Woman approaches, more and more parents are sharing their kids' solidarity, and we hope they keep on coming— there's nothing like a pint-sized protest to kick your own into gear.