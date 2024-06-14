10-Year-Old Saves Family From Nearly Fatal Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Matteo Policano was up in the middle of the night playing video games when he heard a beeping sound in his West Virginia home. At first the 10-year-old boy thought it was the door's keypad, but he decided to wake up his dad anyway. The carbon monoxide alarm was going off. His mom, Whitney, called 911 and got everyone out of the house. The fire department says gas from their pool heater was seeping into their home. Inside Edition Digital's Leigh Scheps has the story.

