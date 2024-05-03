10-Year-Old Okla. Boy Who Discovered Family Dead in Candy Murder-Suicide Woke Up to Fire Alarm: Docs

The sole survivor of the murder-suicide slept through the killings, but says he heard the fire alarm go off in the middle of the night, per court records

Jonathon Candy;Ethan Candy;Dylan Candy/Facebook Jonathon Candy, 42, Dylan Candy, 18, Ethan Candy, 14, Lindsay Candy, 39 (Not pictured: Lucas Candy, 12)

A 10-year-old boy woke up and found his parents and three siblings dead on April 22

Police believe his father, Jonathon Candy, killed wife Lindsay and their sons Dylan, Ethan and Lucas

The boy slept through the killings but said he heard the fire alarm in the middle of the night, according to court documents

A 10-year-old boy who woke up in the middle of the night in April to find five of his family members dead says he heard the fire alarm going off before making the horrific discovery, according to a newly released affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

The child called 911 on the morning of April 22 to report his family members dead in their Yukon, Okla., home, according to authorities.

Police say Jonathon Candy, 42, killed his wife Lindsay Candy, 39, after they were “involved in an altercation” Sgt. Gary Knight Oklahoma City PD said at a press conference following the killings.

Jonathan then "systematically went through the home, shooting and killing the children," Knight said, later adding that "those children were hunted” down and killed." The father of four then died by suicide, police said.

The deceased children were identified as Dylan Candy, 18, Ethan Candy, 14, and Lucas Candy, 12, PEOPLE reported previously, citing the Oklahoma City PD. The bodies were strewn across different parts of the house, Knight said.



Related: Loved Ones of Okla. Murder-Suicide Victims Pay Tribute: ‘I Could Have Never Imagined That'

The surviving child slept through the killings, police previously said, per ABC News.

According to a newly-released search warrant affidavit, the 10-year-old told police he “had no clue what happened,” but said he heard the fire alarm go off in the middle of the night.

It wasn't clear from the affidavit how soon after hearing the fire alarm the child discovered his slain family members. Police declined comment on these specifics when contacted on Friday.

When the boy found his family members in the morning, he reportedly saw a gun “on top” of his deceased father and realized “blood was everywhere,” according to the affidavit.

Related: Okla. Couple Appeared in Interview Nearly 2 Years Before Husband Murdered Wife, 3 Sons, Then Turned Gun on Self

A motive remains unclear in the killings. Friends and relatives of the family have expressed their shock at the tragic circumstances surrounding the deaths, according to several reports.

“Jonathon was the one whose jokes and goofy attitude kept everyone smiling. Aside from these events, his children and wife were his entire life,” the Candy family said in a statement to local station KFOR on April 23.

Ethan’s baseball coach T.J. Armstrong said the Candys were “your all-American family... I could live 100,000 lifetimes and never expect this out of that,” according to KOKH-TV.

"I don't know about what their family life was like," Sgt. Knight told PEOPLE on Friday. "People post pictures on Facebook showing happy times a lot but you never know what goes on behind closed doors."

Police previously said they have no records of calls related to domestic abuse from the household. More than a week into the investigation, authorities have not found any further information to indicate otherwise, Sgt. Dillon Quirk of the Oklahoma City police told PEOPLE on Friday.



GoFundMe Lindsay Candy with her sons

Related: All About Okla. Family Murder-Suicide, Where Dad Killed Wife, 3 Sons Before the Last Surviving Child Called 911

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A GoFundMe set up for the surviving boy raised more than $30,000 in two days. In an update on the GoFundMe, the surviving child’s uncle Brent Remerowski said on April 29 there are many people from the community, as well as other family members, who are “stepping up and doing heroic things” to assist the child.

“All the attention has made me reflect on the road ahead, and what will happen when all of this attention goes away and what's left is the reality of the situation,” Remerowski wrote. “I guess that's when the real work will start, and the donations you are making now will be most meaningful for my nephew.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.