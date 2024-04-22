10-year-old girl stabbed during argument in southeast Atlanta, police said

Police are investigating after a child was stabbed in southeast Atlanta.

On Sunday just after 7 p.m., Atlanta police officers responded to Cleveland Avenue Southeast about a person stabbed.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 10-year-old girl who had been stabbed.

Police said there was a dispute between the suspect and the victim, which led to the stabbing.

The victim was treated on the scene for a puncture wound to her left leg.

Police said a woman was detained at the scene.

Investigators said the suspect and victim knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

