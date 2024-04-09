10-year-old girl killed in Lumberton crash, highway patrol says

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 10-year-old girl is dead following a Friday night crash involving a pickup truck and car in Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

On Friday at about 9:33 p.m., North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle collision on Balance Farm Road near Shaw Mill Road, north of St. Pauls.

An on-scene investigation conducted by NCHP determined that a 1999 GMC pick-up truck was traveling south on Balance Farm Road and a 2005 Dodge car was traveling north on Balance Farm Road when the pick-up truck crossed the centerline and struck the dodge car in the roadway.

After impact, the pick-up truck came to rest on the shoulder of the road and the dodge car ran off the road to the right and struck a ditch and stopped, North Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured and NCHP said impairment is not suspected and speed was not a factor.

The driver of the dodge car was injured and was transported by Robeson County EMS to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 10-year-old in the left rear of the dodge was transported by Robeson County EMS to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where she later died, North Carolina Highway Patrol said.

