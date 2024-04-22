10-year-old driving ‘recklessly’ in stolen family car crashes into pond, Indiana cops say

A 10-year-old boy is accused of driving erratically in a relative’s stolen car in a chaotic spree that ended with him crashing into an Indiana pond.

Officers received a report that the 10-year-old had stolen the family member’s SUV around 7:30 a.m. Monday, April 22, according to a Facebook post from the South Bend Police Department.

Authorities received numerous calls about an SUV “driving recklessly,” including a report of a hit-and-run and a mailbox that had been struck, according to police.

When police attempted to stop the boy, he drove over the grass and into a pond on the property of St. Jude Catholic Church — about a 6-mile drive southwest from River Park, where the car was stolen from, police said.

The boy then exited the crashed vehicle and was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No serious injuries were reported and the case remains under investigation, according to police.

McClatchy News reached out to the South Bend Police Department for additional information on the hit-and-run report but did not immediately hear back.

10-year-old says he killed man when he was 7, closing unsolved homicide, Texas cops say

Student violently attacks classmate with Stanley mug in school cafeteria, officials say

Sibling kills 12-year-old boy in accidental shooting, North Carolina sheriff says