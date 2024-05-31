10-year-old child shot and killed Friday in Milwaukee

A 10-year-old Milwaukee child was shot and killed on Friday, police said.

The child was shot at about 12:40 a.m. on the 2100 block of W. Orchard St., Milwaukee Police Department said in a news release. The child was dead at the scene and authorities are investigating the crime.

Police are searching for unknown suspects and asked that anyone with information is asked to contact them at 414-935-7360 or contact crime stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.

Last year, 147 victims younger than 18 were involved in fatal and nonfatal shootings, according to a Medical College of Wisconsin database.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee 10-year-old child shot and killed Friday morning