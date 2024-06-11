10-year-old child reported missing, last seen on White Ln: Bakersfield PD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to locate 10-year-old boy who was last seen Monday morning on White Lane in southwest Bakersfield.

Officials said Isaiah Velasquez was reported missing and was last seen on June 10 at around 8:13 a.m. in the 4400 block of White Lane. Velasquez is considered at-risk because it is the first time he has been reported missing.

Isaiah Velasquez, 10 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Velasquez is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 100 pounds. He as curly black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants, black Vans shoes with a white stripe and was carrying a gray camouflage backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.