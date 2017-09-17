10-Year-Old Boy Killed in Fire in Mobile Home Without Power After Hurricane Irma

A 10-year-old boy, whose family was left without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, was killed in a mobile home fire in Florida Thursday, according to reports.

A neighbor told Fox News that a candle may have started the fire that killed Matthew Aaron Nicklin and injured his 1-year-old brother in Marion County.

Dee Cole, a neighbor, said that she tried to help the children out of the home during the fire, adding that one of the children told her that a long candle bent and ignited the drapes.

But officials said they have not yet determined the cause of the blaze.

“From the point of view of the fire department, the cause of that fire is under investigation,” Marion County Fire Rescue spokesman James Lucas said.

Two other children, 8 and 12, and two adults in the family were not injured, reports said.

A Marion County Fire Rescue spokesman said the 1-year-old baby was unresponsive when rescuers first arrived, but became more responsive after CPR and was airlifted to the hospital, reports said.

The baby remains in stable condition at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

