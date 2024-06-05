10-year-old boy in Department of Child Services foster care died of homicide, coroner says

Dakota Levi Stevens, the Northern Indiana boy who died while in the Indiana Department of Child Services' foster care system, died of homicide, according to the St. Joseph County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office said the10-year-old died from mechanical asphyxia, a kind of asphyxiation in which an object or physical force stops a person from breathing. Police have been investigating the boy's death, but a spokesman said Wednesday the agency has no information available at this time, citing the pending investigation.

Porter County authorities are investigating the death of 10-year-old Dakota Levi Stevens, who family members said died while in foster care.

No one has been arrested or charged.

Family members told IndyStar that Dakota was in the care of a foster parent when he was taken to the hospital on April 25. Police arrived at a house in the 200 block of Falcon Way in Valparaiso after receiving a call about a medical emergency at about 2:30 p.m. that day.

Ana Parrish, Dakota's aunt, said the boy was airlifted from Porter Memorial Hospital to South Bend, where he was taken off life support two days later.

The case of Dakota Levi Stevens: Police investigating death of boy placed in foster care by Department of Child Services

IndyStar is not naming the foster parent at this time and no one has been accused of abuse or any crime.

Dakota is at least the second child involved with DCS to have died in April, which Gov. Eric Holcomb had designated as Child Abuse Prevention Month. His death has left questions among family members who said they have tried unsuccessfully for several years to gain custody of the boy to remove him from the foster care system. The case also raises concerns about the ability of DCS to adequately protect children who are either in the agency's care or in abusive family situations.

In a previous statement to IndyStar, DCS said: "Our entire staff is heartbroken by this news. DCS works with stakeholders and partners across the state to investigate the death of a child any time there is suspected abuse or neglect and will take the appropriate action."

