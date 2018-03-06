The 10 Most Popular Recipes From February 2018

Take one look at the HuffPost Taste Instagram account and you’ll get a good sense of the landscape of recipes being created by the most popular food bloggers on the internet. Then take a look at the number of likes for each of those dishes, and you can tell what people are really craving.

Sometimes (ahem, January) photos of fresh fruits, salads and smoothies hit the spot. But in February, comfort foods took the spotlight. Five of the 10 most popular recipes featured on the HuffPost Taste account were soups or stews, two were grains and three were ooey-gooey desserts.

The most popular recipe had twice as many likes as any other recipe. Once you take a look at it, you’ll know exactly why. Check out the top 10 dishes below.

10 Vegetarian Lentil Tortilla Soup (Instant Pot + Slow Cooker)

Get the Vegetarian Lentil Tortilla Soup recipe from Peas and Crayons

9 Pea Pesto Pasta with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Arugula (Vegan + Gluten-Free)

Get the Pea Pesto Pasta with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Arugula recipe from Minimalist Baker

8 Creamy Steel Cut Oats with Rainbow Chard and Pine Nuts

Get the Creamy Steel Cut Oats with Rainbow Chard and Pine Nuts recipe from Wholehearted Eats, reprinted with permission from Simply Vibrant by Anya Kassoff

7 Gooey Chocolate Chunk Blondies