10 months after Lauri Carleton was killed for flying a pride flag, her family is honoring her legacy

It has been 10 months since a gunman shot and killed a 66-year-old mother of nine over a pride flag outside her store, and her family and local community are honoring her memory this Pride month.

Laura Ann "Lauri" Carleton consistently displayed a rainbow flag outside her Lake Arrowhead, California, clothing shop, Mag.Pi. Her daughter, Ari Carleton, told the New York Times in 2023 that every time someone tore the pride flag down from outside the store, her mother responded by putting up a bigger one.

Front of Mag.pi clothing store (Andrew Lichtenstein / Corbis via Getty Images)

On Aug. 18, 2023, a 27-year-old man entered the store and made disparaging remarks about the flag and "yelled many homophobic slurs toward (Lauri) Carleton," San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said in a media briefing last year.

The man then opened fire, shooting Lauri Carleton, and ran away, officials said at the time. The suspect, Travis Ikeguchi, died in a shootout with police that day. Later, officials found Ikeguche had several anti-LGBTQ and anti-law enforcement posts on his social media.

Lauri Carleton (Courtesy Mountain Provisions Cooperative)

Lauri Carleton died at her store, leaving behind her nine children and husband, Bort.

In a recent interview with NBC Los Angeles, Lauri Carleton's daughters Kelsey and Ari Carleton opened up about their late mother and her lifelong support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“She was just a fighter for equality, and that’s all she ever fought for and wanted,” Kelsey Carleton told the station. “She didn’t want anyone to feel left out.”

Ari Carleton said she learned a lot from her mom over the years, including "to be independent, to be strong."

“But she also taught me to stand up for myself and stand up for others,” she said.

Lauri Carleton trained as a fashion designer from a young age, working with big names like Fred Segal and Kenneth Cole. She opened her first Mag.Pi boutique in 2013 in Studio City, California. She opened her second near Lake Arrowhead — where she lived part-time for 20 years — in 2021.

A resident leaves flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the Mag.Pi clothing store (Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

“She felt so strongly in supporting that community because it was her community,” Ari Carleton said. “It was just about all are welcome here and by all, that means all.”

As Lake Arrowhead's annual Pride celebration gets underway on June 28, the community will celebrate Lauri Carleton. The welcome party will feature a champagne toast in honor of her.

Her family and friends are working to continue her vision for a more inclusive world by starting a memorial fund in her name to raise money for local inclusive initiatives in the Lake Arrowhead area.

An old photo of Lauri with her husband (Courtesy Kelsey and Ari Carleton / NBC Los Angeles)

And back at Lauri Carleton's stores, her daughters are now in charge, carrying on their mom's legacy.

And they were sure to put the pride flag out front.

“We obviously stand with our mom, we agree with everything that she stood for,” Kelsey Carleton told NBC Los Angeles. “We still keep these flags up because we strongly believe in it as well.”“She wasn’t going to stand down,” Ari Carleton said. “And we won’t either.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com