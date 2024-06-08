$10 million marijuana clone operation busted in Northern California

(FOX40.COM) — Two Northern California law enforcement agencies recently worked together to bust an illegal marijuana clone nursery that was worth nearly $10M.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and Yuba County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of West Forty Road in Railroad Flat. Deputies said they found a sophisticated and extensive illegal marijuana operation used to produce young plants for distribution to other cultivation sites.

Northern California cities report unusual locust infestations

The facility operated from indoors and outdoor and contained 34,467 marijuana plants worth between $6,893,400 and $10,340,100, according to law enforcement. During the search, deputies said they also discovered guns, ammo, code violations, including unsafe electrical wiring and improper waste disposal that presented environmental and public health risks.

One 42-year-old suspect was arrested on multiple charges related to the illegal operation. The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.