10-year master plan being developed for Columbus parks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A decades-long master plan to decide the direction of parks in the city is in the works.

The Columbus Recreation and Parks 2025-2035 Master Plan Project will help to set a vision for the department, said Craig Murphy, deputy director of capital, conservation and strategy.

“We use it for planning short- and long-term strategies for the department,” Murphy said. “It really sets the direction for the next 10 years, helps create a framework for us to make decisions.”

Before the project, the department followed another 10-year master plan that began in 2014.

“We’ve accomplished many of those objectives,” Murphy said. “It’s helped us kind of stay focused on what’s important to the community.”

The first step will be to collect and analyze data on topics including the level of service, operational practices and program services. This process — which includes a community survey — will help shape the goals. That process will last about six months.

On May 13, Columbus City Council approved a $790,080 contract between the Recreation and Parks Department and Design Workshop Inc. for the master plan. Murphy said Design Workshop will help lighten the department’s workload.

“With this Design Workshop team and their consultants, this allows us to complete this in a timely way,” Murphy said. “And also, it doesn’t stop our production, because we’re doing dozens and dozens of projects. So, having consultants focused on this really enables us to do more.”

Once the project is further along, Murphy said a website will launch exclusively for the master plan. He emphasized the need for community input and said more details are coming soon for how to participate.

“We want to hear from the community,” Murphy said. “We’ll begin doing our community engagement probably in the second half of the summer. There’s a lot of ways to get involved in the process and a lot to look forward to.”

