10 injured after plane carrying 85 people catches fire, skids off runway in Senegal

A commercial airline flight caught fire and skid off the runway in Senegal Thursday injuring nearly a dozen people including the pilot, the coastal west African country's transportation minister reported.

Air Senegal Flight HC301, operated by Transair, was headed east to the neighboring country of Mali when it went off the runway during take off from Blaise Diagne International airport just before 1:15 a,m. local time Thursday, El Malick Ndiaye posted on X

The plane, headed for the city of Bamko, had 85 people on board including two pilots and four crew members, Malick Ndiaye posted on X.

According to the BBC, the plane was a Boeing 737.

Boeing directed all questions to the airline operator.

"Carriers operate and maintain their airplanes for upwards of 30 to 40 years,” its statement said. “We will provide any requested support to our customer.”

USA TODAY has reached out to the airline.

10 people taken to hospitals including pilot

Video of the incident circulating online shows flames shooting out of one side of the plane with white smoke billowing into the air. In some footage, passengers are seen walking on one of the wings, after climbing out of the plane.

Yelling is also heard in the videos.

The airport emergency services responded to the scene of the accident to evacuate the passengers, 10 who were injured including the pilot, the transportation minister wrote.

Those injured were transported to hospitals while the remaining passengers were taken to a hotel to rest.

"The minister would like to apologize to all AIBD passengers who had their flights delayed due to this accident," the post reads.

Operations were scheduled to resume later on Thursday, the minister said.

What caused the Air Senegal flight to catch fire?

A general view of the control tower at Blaise Diagne International Airport in Diass on May 9, 2024. A Boeing plane came off the runway during takeoff in Senegal early on May 9, 2024.

It is not immediately known what caused the fire to take place.

Senegal's Bureau of Investigation and Analysis was investigating the cause of the accident, Ndiaye wrote.

Air Sénégal posted a statement Facebook Thursday, which said flights between Dakar and Bamako were rescheduled.

