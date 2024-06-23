10 injured at 2:30 a.m. shooting in Columbus' Short North area

Jun. 23—A shooting in Columbus early Saturday morning around the time bars were closing left 10 people injured.

Police and emergency medical units responded to initial reports of a shooting along the 1100 block of North High Street around 2:30 a.m., next to the Standard Hall bar and Michael's Goody Boy restaurant, according to WBNS in Columbus.

The 10 victims range in age from 16-27 years old, the Columbus Police Division's Facebook page stated. WBNS said some people were taken to different hospitals by medics, one was taken by a police cruiser and four other victims were driven to hospitals on their own.

One of the victims was in critical condition, while the other nine were in stable condition, Columbus police said. WBNS said the victims are all male and two of them are juveniles.

Police said the suspect involved in the shooting was "described as a male wearing all black clothing," and the vehicle involved is believed to be a "white, four-door Honda Civic with tinted windows."

Officers pursued the vehicle on North Fourth Street and Interstate 670 and attempted to stop it several times, according to WBNS. Police lost the suspect vehicle on Grandview Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect, the vehicle or the incident in general, is asked to call Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Jones at 614-645-4373, or email JMJones@columbuspolice.org.

Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Recent shooting events

The Columbus incident comes three weeks after a Saturday night shooting at a street party in Akron left one man dead and about 25 people injured by gunfire. The Akron case was a drive-by shooting just after midnight, at a birthday party that had spilled into a street, according to police.

The Columbus shooting also came one day after a lunchtime mass shooting at an Arkansas grocery store Friday, in which a man killed four people and wounded nine others before being taken into custody.