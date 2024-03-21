10 hilarious unseen photos from the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards highlight hilarious, candid photos of animals in the wild.

The 2024 competition is now open for submissions.

To celebrate, its organizers shared previously unseen images from past years of the competition.

Since 2015, the annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have determined the funniest photos of animals in their natural habitats.

To celebrate the 2024 contest opening for submissions, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards shared previously unseen images from past years of the competition.

Beyond making people laugh with amusing photos of animals, the contest also supports the Whitley Fund for Nature, a UK charity that has distributed over £20 million, or $25.3 million, to 200 conservationists in 90 countries.

The contest is open for entries through its official website until July 31, and the winners will be announced in November.

Here are 10 hilarious wildlife photos that are finally getting their moment to shine.

A bird in the background appeared to glare at its peers in "If Looks Could Kill" by Alex Pansier.

"If Looks Could Kill" by Alex Pansier. Alex Pansier/Comedy Wildlife Awards

Alvin Tarkmees photographed a hawk with a purposeful walk in "A Tough Guy Flying."

"A Tough Guy Flying" by Alvin Tarkmees. Alvin Tarkmees/Comedy Wildlife Awards

In "Seriously?" by Anna Wiazowska, a bird seemed to struggle to understand the concept of personal space.

"Seriously?" by Anna-Wiazowska. Anna Wiazowska/Comedy Wildlife Awards

"Pilgrimage" by Atsuyuki Ohshima captured monkeys climbing on top of each other.

"Pilgrimage" by Atsuyuki-Ohshima. Atsuyuki Ohshima/Comedy Wildlife Awards

An otter struck an adorable pose in Emeline Robert-Pottorff's photo, "I Just Think You're Otter This World."

"I Just Think You're Otter This World" by Emeline Robert Pottorff. Emeline Robert-Pottorff/Comedy Wildlife Awards

A penguin leaned away from Francis Glassup as he snapped this photo, making it appear "Headless."

"Headless" by Francis Glassup. Francis Glassup/Comedy Wildlife Awards

The monkey in Jo De Pauw's photo made a facial expression as if to say "Oops, Did I Pick Your Candy?"

"Oops, Did I Pick Your Candy?" by Jo De Pauw. Jo De Pauw/Comedy Wildlife Awards

Michael Rigney photographed an eye-catching optical illusion in "Sea Flyin'" — a bird swimming behind a sea lion, making it appear to have wings.

"Sea Flyin'" by Michael Rigney. Michael Rigney/Comedy Wildlife Awards

Sidra Monreal Burshteyn imagined a humorous exchange between bears occurring in this photo, titled "Bear Jokes."

"Bear Jokes" by Sidra Monreal Burshteyn. Sidra Monreal Burshteyn/Comedy Wildlife Awards

The prairie dog in "Sleepy" by Tímea Ambrus looked satiated with a bundle of grass stuffed in its cheeks.

"Sleepy" by Tímea Ambrus. Tímea Ambrus/Comedy Wildlife Awards

Read the original article on Business Insider