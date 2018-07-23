10 Highlights Of Sergio Marchionne's Illustrious Career

On July 21, FCA announced that complications from a surgery have forced CEO Sergio Marchionne to step down from leading the automaker, and Ferrari made a similar statement shortly afterward. As of this writing, Marchionne's family has not yet said what has happened to the 66-year-old executive. However, his illustrious automotive career has seemingly come to an end.

Marchionne only became CEO of Fiat in 2004, but he had an outsized role in shaping the auto industry in his 14 years at the helm. By stepping away from FCA and Ferrari, that era has come to an end. Let's take a moment to take a closer look at 10 effects of Marchionne's leadership on automotive history.