10 facial oils for every type of skin

After a whirlwind summer, it's time to give your skin a refresh. Whether that means stopping by your favorite spa for an indulgent facial or investing in a quality skincare product you've been eyeing, we are all about treating yourself (and your skin!). If you have never tried out a facial oil, now is the time! With so many great options on the market, there is an oil out there for every skin type, whether your skin is oily, parched or breaking out.

With that in mind, we have complied 10 amazing facial oils from Sephora that will take your skin from 'eh' to amazing! Flip through the gallery below to see which oils made our list and which is the perfect fit for your skin.

More from Shop on AOL

Our 7 must-haves from cult-favorite beauty brand, Glossier

15 killer pairs of booties your fall wardrobe needs

Top 10 most read books this week according to Amazon