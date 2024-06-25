I-10 eastbound closed due to issue with Gila River Bridge

Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed at the Gila River Bridge, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure at milepost 173 relates to an unspecified issue with the bridge check, ADOT announced Tuesday morning in a Facebook post. ADOT does not have an estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes, while the bridge westbound is unaffected.

Eastbound commuters are exiting the freeway at Riggs Road and going southbound on State 87 and 587, ADOT added.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: I-10 eastbound closed due to bridge issue