I-10 East brought to a standstill

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Traffic came to a standstill on I-10 East on the Causeway on Saturday, March 10th. What appeared to be an accident involving at least one overturned vehicle caused an obstruction. Both eastbound lanes were closed as first responders and wreckers cleared vehicles blocking the road. An ambulance was on scene but there are no reports of injuries at this time.

Onlookers exited their vehicles as they waited for over an hour for the obstruction to be cleared.

Traffic was backed up on I-10 all the way to Virginia Street in Mobile. Traffic was heavy on the causeway, and Cochran-Africatown Bridge as well due to the blockage.

Traffic was moving as of 3:45 p.m.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more details as we get them.

