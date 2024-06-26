I-10 detours set as Thorn Avenue bridge demolition begins, drivers urged to plan ahead

The demolition of a bridge is prompting the complete closure of one portion of Interstate 10 over the weekend, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The 56-hour closure begins at 9 p.m. Friday, June 28, and goes on until 5 a.m. Monday, July 1.

I-10 West will be closed from Mesa Street to Transmountain Road, while I-10 East will be closed from Redd Road to Mesa.

Drivers will have to detour via North and South Desert boulevards as crews demolish the Thorn Avenue overpass.

The Thorn bridge will be taller and wider, according to Jonathan Concha, TxDOT engineer.

“The Thorn bridge will be demolished and rebuilt to meet new state and federal standards,” Concha said in a Facebook post. “The height will be 18 and a half feet to meet new requirements on the interstate and the width will be wider to accommodate additional lanes as well as access for pedestrians.”

As part of the project, the ramps are also being reversed, Concha said. The exit ramp for Redd Road will be further back. Traffic exiting the freeway will merge onto the frontage road, and a bypass lane will be used to go underneath the Thorn bridge.

The Thorn bridge will be closed for nearly a year, prompting Thorn Avenue to be closed between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard until spring 2025, according to TxDOT.

Here are some other closures and detours in the area, happening until further notice:

The westbound main lanes of I-10 are detoured onto North Desert Boulevard at Los Mochis Drive.

The eastbound main lanes of I-10 are detoured onto South Desert Boulevard at Los Mochis Drive.

South Desert Boulevard is closed to all traffic south of Spur 37 (Vinton Road).

Both turnarounds at Redd Road are closed.

The onramp from South Desert Boulevard to I-10 East at Redd Road is closed.

Alternating nighttime lane closures are possible on I-10 East and West between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

Alternating daytime lane closures are possible on North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

