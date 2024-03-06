I-10 closing again for roadwork near South Mississippi Buc-ee’s site. Here’s the latest

All eastbound lanes on part of Interstate 10 near Gulfport will close one night next week so crews can build an overpass for the first Buc-ee’s Travel Center in the state, the Mississippi Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

Eastbound lanes of I-10 at Menge Avenue will close Tuesday, March 12 at 8 p.m. and open the next morning at 6.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation first said the closure would occur on Thursday but rescheduled because of rainy weather, according to a press release.

During the closure, crews will move concrete beams across the interstate, add bracing and install safety devices to the overpass, MDOT said.

Signs will route traffic through the Menge Avenue exit and entrance ramps, and MDOT warned drivers to be aware of construction workers on the roadside.

Crews installed the same beams over the westbound lanes during a closure in February. After next week’s closure, crews will start to install the bridge deck, MDOT said.

The agency said the date of the lane closure could change depending on construction progress, whether materials are available and weather forecasts.

MDOT closes the interstate overnight to minimize traffic disruptions.

Crews have been working since July 2023 on the $15 million interchange that will accommodate a new Buc-ee’s Travel Center. Workers have demolished the old Menge Avenue bridge and also will widen entrance and exit ramps and Firetower Road.

MDOT estimated the interchange will be complete in November and crews could finish the bridge even earlier.

The South Mississippi Buc-ee’s is expected to open by Thanksgiving.

Staff writer Mary Perez contributed reporting.