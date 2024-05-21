10 children, 2 teachers taken to hospitals after 3 school buses crash in Will County, police say

Ten students and two teachers were transported to the hospital after three school buses from Reed-Custer Schools collided Tuesday morning on I-55 in the Chicago suburbs, according to authorities and school officials.

A crash involving the buses happened around 8:35 a.m. at I-55 northbound at milepost 246 in Will County, Illinois State police said Tuesday afternoon. Officials had initially reported the crash occurring in Grundy County.

The buses were traveling northbound in the right line when traffic slowed to a stop, police said. One bus was unable to stop in time and struck the back of another bus, which then struck the rear of the third. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

Mark Mitchell, superintendent of Reed-Custer Schools in Braidwood, said the buses were on the way to Six Flags for an eighth grade field trip. He said 10 students and two teachers were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The Braidwood Police Department said the rest of the children were returned to Reed-Custer Middle School while state police investigate the crash.

State police initially reported that 11 children were taken to the hospital. Mitchell said the district corrected the difference after talking with parents and going through the school’s roster.

“When you see the response from emergency personnel, you just feel really proud and are thankful for the support that those first responders provide,” Mitchell said. “Also our on-site people. We had a lot of teachers and supervisors on those buses that jumped into action.”

Mitchell added that social emotional support is available for anyone traumatized by the crash. He recommends that parents of students on the buses check on their health over the next few days.

All lanes of traffic were reopened by Tuesday afternoon, police said. The driver of the bus that didn’t stop in time was cited for “failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.”

