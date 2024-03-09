Here are 10 bucket list trips you should take in North Carolina this year

North Carolina is an outdoor enthusiast's dream with a diverse landscape that spans from mountains and plains to forests of pines, beaches, and coastline. With its rich history and colonial legacy, history fans can enjoy museums that focus on a variety of topics, from science museums to war memorials. Foodies can delight in southern cuisine, and hikers will never be short on trails.

With so much to see, it can feel overwhelming for visitors new to the state. To guide you, here's a curated list of the top 10 places to explore in North Carolina.

Top 10 places to visit in North Carolina

Biltmore Estate

The Biltmore Estate is America’s largest privately owned home and is open to the public as a National Historic Landmark among the Blue Ridge Mountains in Asheville. Guests can marvel at the mansion’s 10,000-volume library, indoor swimming pool and landscaped grounds and enjoy on-site wine tasting.

NASCAR Hall of Fame

Need for speed? Check out the interactive museum in Charlotte to peer inside a race car engine through augmented reality, perform the duties of a pit crew, and gaze in awe at the impressive display of legendary cars throughout the museum. The Hall of Fame also features racing simulators and exhibits that will leave every NASCAR fan tempted to drive home above the speed limit.

Grotto Falls is seen along the Trillium Gap Trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Sunday, March 3, 2024. The 25-foot waterfall is the only waterfall in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park that a person can walk behind.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Among the frequently visited national parks, this preserved national park covers over 520,000 acres along the western border of North Carolina. Extending across both North Carolina and Tennessee, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is home to over 850 hiking trails and holds the distinction of being the most biodiverse park within the national park system.

North Carolina Zoo

This zoo is the world’s largest natural habitat zoo with more than 1,800 animals and 2,600 acres of land, 500 of which are developed. You'll cover a considerable amount of ground, so it's recommended to wear comfortable shoes. Once you've had your fill of the animals, take a stroll through downtown Asheboro, where you'll find a delightful array of shops and restaurants.

Wrightsville Beach

Wrightsville Beach in New Hanover County seen on a typical busy summer day in July 2017.

This town is east of Wilmington and a huge family-fun coastal getaway that everyone can enjoy. Adventure enthusiasts can partake in water sports, parks, gardens, kid-friendly playgrounds and even surf schools. The beach is popular for its water activities like surfing, paddleboarding, kayaking and wakeboarding.

Cape Lookout National Seashore

Only reachable by boat from Beaufort and Harkers Island, Cape Lookout National Seashore beckons the adventurous explorer with 56 miles of untouched beachfront and an iconic lighthouse named “Diamond Lady” for the diamond pattern on its exterior. From the top of the lighthouse, guests can hope to catch a glimpse of more than 100 horses grazing in the grasslands and the beautiful uninhabited shoreline.

Downtown Southern Pines

Ever seen a Hallmark Christmas movie and wish you could experience the same small-town wholesome vibe year-round? You can in downtown Southern Pines, a tight-knit community that is divided into two main streets by an Amtrak train track and features adorable boutiques, eateries and even a historic cinema with a working box office for moviegoers.

Battleship North Carolina

With the Battleship North Carolina in the background, President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to designate Wilmington as the first American World War II Heritage City on Wednesday. [AP Photo/Evan Vucci]

History buffs need to make a stop by the Battleship North Carolina while in Wilmington. Throughout World War II, it played a significant role in every major naval offensive in the Pacific, earning an impressive 15 battle stars. Now designated a National Historic Landmark, the ship stands as the state's tribute to its WWII veterans and the 11,000 North Carolinians who sacrificed their lives during the war.

Sliding Rock

Located in the Pisgah National Forest near Brevard and Asheville, Sliding Rock is a natural waterslide that plunges 60 feet, culminating in an 8-foot-deep pool at its base. With approximately 11,000 gallons of water cascading down the rock every minute, this refreshing mountain attraction gains popularity during the summer, offering an enjoyable experience with water temperatures ranging between 50 and 60 degrees.

Wright Brothers National Memorial

Explore the historic grounds where Orville and Wilbur Wright achieved their first flight and touched down at Wright Brothers National Memorial in the Outer Banks. Experience reconstructed structures, including a hangar and living quarters, providing visitors with a window into the Wright brothers' life in 1903.

Embark on an unforgettable journey through North Carolina's captivating landscapes and rich historical sites. Starting with these top 10 places to visit, travelers of all interests and ages are bound to enjoy the diverse offerings and boundless adventure that this state has to offer.

