10 big constitutional moments in 2016

There were many notable constitutional stories in the past 12 months. Here are some worth remembering.

The death of Antonin Scalia—February 13

The nation lost a Supreme Court giant when Justice Antonin Scalia died of natural causes on this day. He was 79.

A former University of Chicago law professor and United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit judge, Justice Scalia was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1980 by President Ronald Reagan after the retirement of Chief Justice Warren Burger. He was confirmed by a vote of 98-0. Vice President Joe Biden, then the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, would say later that “the vote that I most regret of all 15,000 votes I have cast as a senator” was “to confirm Judge Scalia.” Why? “Because he was so effective.”

Justice Scalia was one of the most outspoken proponents of “originalism.” That approach led him to interpret the Constitution as it would be have understood by the public at the time it became law. He gained respect from both sides of the aisle, with President Barack Obama saying, “For almost 30 years, Justice Antonin ‘Nino’ Scalia was a larger-than-life presence on the bench — a brilliant legal mind with an energetic style, incisive wit, and colorful opinions. … He will no doubt be remembered as one of the most consequential judges and thinkers to serve on the Supreme Court.” House Speaker Paul Ryan said, “The passing of this brilliant jurist is a great loss, but his writings—with their plain language and constitutional moorings—will guide generations to come.” Scalia was the longest serving member of the current Court.

Merrick Garland’s nomination—March 11

After Scalia’s surprising death, the Obama administration had the opportunity to fill a third vacant Supreme Court seat. At the time of Scalia’s death, the Court was divided with four conservative-leaning Justices, four liberal-leaning Justices and the moderate Justice Anthony Kennedy who often acted as a deciding vote in difficult cases. With the balance of the Court in question, President Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland on this day to fill the seat.

Judge Garland sits on the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and has served as its chief judge since 2013. He had been in the running for Justice John Paul Stevens’ seat in 2010, but that seat eventually went to Justice Elena Kagan. Still, Garland has received bipartisan praise throughout his career.

However, given election-year politics and concerns about shifting power on the Court, Senate Republicans were not interested in considering any nominations until after the presidential election. In an unprecedented move, they refused any hearing on the Garland nomination, inspiring fierce debate over whether the Constitution requires a hearing and vote. As a result, Scalia’s seat remains unfilled; President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name a replacement in the early days of his administration.

Debate over the Electoral College—December 19

The Associated Press called the presidential race for Donald Trump around 2:30am on November 9, after he had won both Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which pushed him over the 270 Electoral College vote threshold needed to win. The final projected tally: 306 for Trump, 232 for Hillary Clinton. It was similar to the 2000 election, in which Texas Governor George Bush won the Electoral College vote 271-266, but Vice President Al Gore won the popular vote by close to 1,000,000 votes. Clinton exceeded that number, with her lead close to 3 million.

The result led to protests against the Electoral College, with calls for electors to change their vote. But when the electors voted on this day, only a handful defected. Senator Barbara Boxer proposed a bill that would abolish the Electoral College and use the popular vote to elect the President. Interestingly, Trump has in the past criticized the Electoral College; in the wake of criticism of his own victory, Trump asserted that he would have campaigned differently had the election been decided solely by the popular vote.

Donald Trump’s shifting position on Muslim immigration—June 15

At the end of 2015, just days after a shooting in San Bernardino carried out by ISIS sympathizers, Trump announced that, during his presidency, he would call for a complete ban on Muslim immigration to the United States

As the election grew more heated, Trump’s position regarding Muslim immigration seemed to swing back and forth. On this day, Trump said that the ban applied to people “coming from certain horrible parts of the world with terror ties.” On June 22, he noted that “ISIS also threatens peaceful Muslims across the Middle East, and peaceful Muslims across the world … who only want to raise their kids in peace and safety.” On June 27, Trump said that he “would stop that entirely” in reference to immigration from Syria. At this point, it is still unclear what the new President’s policy will be.