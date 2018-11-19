The 10 Best YA and Children's Books of 2018

This year’s best young adult, middle grade and children’s books expose young readers to some of today’s most complex and pressing topics. They unpack everything from dealing with a parent’s drug addiction to grappling with depression. In Elizabeth Acevedo’s The Poet X, a high schooler discovers that she can use writing to express herself. Dave Eggers’ What Can A Citizen Do? encourages children to become active members of their communities. Jessica Love beautifully captures how easy it can be to accept our differences in Julián Is a Mermaid. Here, the best books of 2018 for teens and kids, listed in order of publisher recommended age, from oldest to youngest.

Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi

Tomi Adeyemi’s debut young adult novel — the first in a trilogy — is a stirring reflection on racism and the power of oppression. Inspired by West African mythology, Children of Blood and Bone follows Zélie Adebola on a mission to restore magic in Orïsha. Partnering with a princess, Zélie fights to control her own powers while trying to stop the crown prince from getting rid of magic forever, all while suppressing her own feelings for an enemy.

The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo

Tenth-grade student Xiomara Batista has so much to say, but she struggles to find her voice. As her relationship with her family, her church and her own body grow more complicated, Xiomara channels her energy into poetry to make herself feel heard. Told through those poems, The Poet X — this year’s National Book Award winner for young people’s literature — vibrantly details a young person’s discovery of her own power and her growing ability to share it with those around her.

Hey, Kiddo, Jarrett J. Krosoczka