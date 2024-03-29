The 10 Best Recipes From Instagram In March That You Probably Missed
Is there anything better than following up a great meal with a sweet treat? Over on the HuffPost Taste Instagram, the top recipes of the month in March were a balanced mix of delicious meals and delectable desserts to have afterward (or before, we don’t judge!).
Favorites of our followers included blood orange cupcakes, cheesy meatballs and a perfectly picturesque stack of pancakes. Try the recipes below, and be sure to let us know which ones you like best!
Half Baked Harvest
Glazed Raspberry Honey Sweet Rolls
Spring is around the corner, and these sweet rolls are sure to be a favorite at all your springtime celebrations.
Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest
Foodie Crush
Caprese Chicken
This recipe takes less than 30 minutes, perfect for those weekdays when you don't have a ton of time to make dinner.
Get the recipe from Foodie Crush
Jessica in the Kitchen
Silver Dollar Pancakes
Perfectly bite-sized and fun for the whole family.
Get the recipe from Jessica in the Kitchen
Love & Olive Oil
Chocolate Olive Oil & Blood Orange Cupcakes
The perfect opportunity to try baking something new.
Get the recipe from Love & Olive Oil
All The Healthy Things
Peanut Butter Banana Muffins
These muffins are great to freeze and reheat whenever you want – make a big batch, and you're set for the foreseeable future.
Get the recipe from All The Healthy Things
Dishing Out Health
Chipotle Cauliflower Tacos with Garlic Aioli
These are a great meatless taco option, and can be garnished with any toppings you want.
Get the recipe from Dishing Out Health
Orchids + Sweet Tea
Bang Bang Shrimp Street Tacos
If you like your food with a spicy kick, then these tacos are going to be your new addiction.
Get the recipe from Orchids + Sweet Tea
Simply Delicious Food
Baked Hot Chocolate Pudding
Attention all chocoholics: this pudding is calling your name.
Get the recipe from Simply Delicious Food
Foodie Crush
French Onion Meatballs with Orzo
French Onion soup lovers, this is for you.
Get the recipe from Foodie Crush
All The Healthy Things
Crispy Baked Potato Wedges with Chipotle-Lime Aioli
The number of ways that potatoes can be enjoyed are endless – these potato wedges were our top recipe of the month!