The 10 Best Recipes From Instagram In March That You Probably Missed

Is there anything better than following up a great meal with a sweet treat? Over on the HuffPost Taste Instagram, the top recipes of the month in March were a balanced mix of delicious meals and delectable desserts to have afterward (or before, we don’t judge!).

Favorites of our followers included blood orange cupcakes, cheesy meatballs and a perfectly picturesque stack of pancakes. Try the recipes below, and be sure to let us know which ones you like best!

Glazed Raspberry Honey Sweet Rolls

Half Baked Harvest

Glazed Raspberry Honey Sweet Rolls

Spring is around the corner, and these sweet rolls are sure to be a favorite at all your springtime celebrations.

Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest

Caprese Chicken

Foodie Crush

Caprese Chicken

This recipe takes less than 30 minutes, perfect for those weekdays when you don't have a ton of time to make dinner.

Get the recipe from Foodie Crush

Silver Dollar Pancakes

Jessica in the Kitchen

Silver Dollar Pancakes

Perfectly bite-sized and fun for the whole family.

Get the recipe from Jessica in the Kitchen

Chocolate Olive Oil & Blood Orange Cupcakes

Love & Olive Oil

Chocolate Olive Oil & Blood Orange Cupcakes

The perfect opportunity to try baking something new.

Get the recipe from Love & Olive Oil

Peanut Butter Banana Muffins

All The Healthy Things

Peanut Butter Banana Muffins

These muffins are great to freeze and reheat whenever you want – make a big batch, and you're set for the foreseeable future.

Get the recipe from All The Healthy Things

Chipotle Cauliflower Tacos with Garlic Aioli

Dishing Out Health

Chipotle Cauliflower Tacos with Garlic Aioli

These are a great meatless taco option, and can be garnished with any toppings you want.

Get the recipe from Dishing Out Health

Bang Bang Shrimp Street Tacos

Orchids + Sweet Tea

Bang Bang Shrimp Street Tacos

If you like your food with a spicy kick, then these tacos are going to be your new addiction.

Get the recipe from Orchids + Sweet Tea

Baked Hot Chocolate Pudding

Simply Delicious Food

Baked Hot Chocolate Pudding

Attention all chocoholics: this pudding is calling your name.

Get the recipe from Simply Delicious Food

French Onion Meatballs with Orzo

Foodie Crush

French Onion Meatballs with Orzo

French Onion soup lovers, this is for you.

Get the recipe from Foodie Crush

Crispy Baked Potato Wedges with Chipotle-Lime Aioli

All The Healthy Things

Crispy Baked Potato Wedges with Chipotle-Lime Aioli

The number of ways that potatoes can be enjoyed are endless – these potato wedges were our top recipe of the month!

Get the recipe from All The Healthy Things