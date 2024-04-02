These are the 10 best places to live in SC for 2024. Is your home on the list?

Are you living in a great place in South Carolina? How does it compare to other spots in the state?

South Carolina is full of wonderful places to live, many with rich history and natural splendor. And how great those places are to live in can come down to a variety of factors, from crime rates to how many parks are available.

Niche has taken up the task of compiling all that data to determine the 10 best places to live in South Carolina in 2024. Niche is an online platform that collects data on K-12 schools, colleges and communities in the U.S. to aid students and families when deciding enrollment.

All of the places in the top 10 received between A and A+ overall scores from Niche.

The rankings are based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities and local amenities for data sources including the U.S. Census, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Below is a listing of the 10 best places to live in South Carolina and a selection of the key factors that earned them their rankings, according to Niche. For the complete list and details, click here.

#1 Tega Cay

Overall grade: A+

Public schools: A+

Housing: A

Crime and safety: B+

Cost of living: B

Tega Cay is a planned city in York County with a population of 12,816. Living in Tega Cay offers residents a rural feel and most of the people who live there own their own homes, Niche states. The city may be best known for its beachfront parks, selection of restaurants and professional golf courses.

#2 Fort Mill

Overall grade: A+

Public schools: A+

Housing: A

Crime and safety: B-

Cost of living: B

Fort Mill is a town in York County and a suburb of Charlotte, NC with a population of 26,022. Niche states that living in Fort Mill offers people a sparse suburban feel, with plenty of parks for families. Also, its public schools are highly rated.

#3 Pendleton

Overall grade: A+

Public schools: A-

Housing: A

Crime and safety: B+

Cost of living: B+

The town of Pendleton in Anderson County has a relatively small population of 3,498. The town offers residents a suburban rural mix feel with its quaint downtown. Many families, young professionals and retirees live there, Niche states.

#4 Forest Acres

Overall grade: A+

Public schools: A-

Housing: A-

Crime and safety: C+

Cost of living: B+

Forest Acres is a city in Richland County, near Columbia, with a population of 10,514. Niche notes that Forest Acres offers a dense suburban feel, has plenty of park options and that many young professionals and retirees live there.

#5 Five Forks

Overall grade: A+

Public schools: A-

Housing: A

Crime and safety: N/A

Cost of living: B

Five Forks is a popular area in Simpsonville and a suburb of Greenville, with a population of 19,592. Besides offering a more rural atmosphere, yet still close to great shopping and restaurants in downtown Greenville, there are plenty of nearby annual events, such as the Upstate Harvest Moon Festival.

#6 Clemson

Overall grade: A+

Public schools: A

Housing: B-

Crime and safety: B

Cost of living: B-

Clemson is a city in Pickens and Anderson counties with a population of 17,557. The city is home to Clemson University and as such, offers plenty of bars and university sports. The city also boasts a good selection of parks and restaurants.

#7 Lexington

Overall grade: A+

Public schools: A+

Housing: A-

Crime and safety: C+

Cost of living: B

Lexington is a suburb of Columbia with a population of 23,665. Lexington offers a dense suburban feel and there are lots of parks, Niche states. Lake Murray is also nearby, offering plenty of fishing opportunities. And being close to Columbia means it isn’t hard to catch an occasional South Carolina Gamecocks football game.

#8 Mount Pleasant

Overall grade: A+

Public schools: A+

Housing: B-

Crime and safety: B-

Cost of living: C+

Mount Pleasant is considered a large suburban town of Charleston, with a population of 90,945. Besides being close to historic Charleston, with its vast array of restaurants and entertainment, Mount Pleasant boasts plenty of its own history, parks and food scene.

#9 Taylors

Overall grade: A

Public schools: A-

Housing: A-

Crime and safety: N/A

Cost of living: B+

Taylors is a suburb in Greenville County with a population of 23,005. It offers a sparse suburban feel with a decent amount of restaurants and parks.

#10 Seven Oaks

Overall grade: A

Public schools: A-

Housing: A-

Crime and safety: N/A

Cost of living: B+

A census-designated place in Lexington County, Seven Oaks is considered a suburb of Columbia with a population of 15,826. As such, it’s within close proximity of many of the restaurants and entertainment Columbia has to offer. However, Seven Oaks also has plenty of its own restaurants and parks for residents to enjoy.