The 10 Best Beaches In The World In 2018, Revealed

Need some travel inspo for your upcoming beach vacation? These beach bums have some recommendations.
The travel experts at TripAdvisor just unveiled their annual Traveler’s Choice Awards for the best beaches in the world for 2018, and the results make us want to jet-set to stunning locations like Isla Mujeres, Mexico, and Fernando de Noronha, Brazil.
Topping the list for the first time since 2016 are the photo-ready palm trees and white-sand beaches of Grace Bay in Turks and Caicos. The destination reclaimed the No. 1 spot after ranking second in last-year’s roundup.
Clearwater Beach in Clearwater, Fla., took the No. 7 spot as the only U.S. destination to make the cut this year. The winners are determined using millions of reviews and opinions left on TripAdvisor’s site over a 12-month period.
Before planning your next sun-soaked getaway, take a look below at the 10 best beaches in the world in 2018 for some travel inspiration:
1 Grace Bay -- Providenciales, Turks and Caicos
Grace Bay is famous for its long stretch of soft white sand and beautiful blue water, which is probably why it's a long-time winner year after year.
Nearby beachfront hotel: Ports of Call Resort, from $270 per night.
2 Baia do Sancho -- Fernando de Noronha, Brazil
The lush Brazilian jungle stretches almost to the coast, giving Baia do Sancho its noteworthy stunning landscape.
Nearby beachfront hotel: Beco de Noronha Pousada, from $297 per night
3 Varadero Beach -- Cuba
On Varadero Beach, you'll be greeted by a remote tropical beach with white sand, coconut trees and deep blue sky.
Be aware that there are U.S. travel licensing restrictions for travel to Cuba.
4 Eagle Beach -- Aruba
Eagle Beach is a popular resort beach that features the white sands and turquoise waters you'd expect of an ideal Caribbean beach.
Nearby beachfront hotel: Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort, from $298 per night
5 Seven Mile Beach -- Cayman Islands
Seven Mile Beach is a popular destination for cruise ships, so the beach boasts plenty of restaurants, bars, hotels, resorts and activities.
Nearby beachfront hotel: Compass Point Dive Resort, from $250 per night
6 La Concha Beach -- Donostia, Spain
La Concha Beach is described as a "pristine" beach by one TripAdvisor reviewer, and boasts hillside, ocean-view villas along its curves.
Nearby beachfront hotel: Hotel de Londres y de Inglaterra, from $172 per night
7 Clearwater Beach -- Florida
Clearwater Beach was voted the No. 1 beach in the U.S. in 2018, too, and the only U.S. beach to make the list of world's best beaches. It dazzles with two and a half miles of sugar-white sand, crystal-clear waters and warm Gulf breezes.
Nearby beachfront hotel: Pier House 60 Marina Hotel, from $293 per night
8 Seven Mile Beach -- Negril, Jamaica
Pirates once haunted this seven-mile stretch of golden sand beach, but it's now ruled by pleasure-seeking beach bums and sun-worshipers.
Nearby beachfront hotel: Firefly Beach Cottages, from $67 per night
9 Bavaro Beach -- Dominican Republic
Bavaro Beach is an extensive white-sand beach with plenty of nearby resorts, restaurants and activities to keep tourists plenty busy.
Nearby beachfront hotel: Ocean Blue & Sand, from $204 per night
10 Playa Norte -- Isla Mujeres, Mexico
Playa Norte is a quick ferry ride across Cancun, and a worth-in destination for snorkeling, sunbathing, and touring.
Nearby beachfront hotel: Hotel Bucaneros Hotel & Suites, from $90 per night
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.