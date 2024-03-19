10 arrested at Berks DUI checkpoint

Mar. 18—Ten drivers were arrested for impaired driving during a St. Patrick's Day weekend sobriety checkpoint in Wyomissing.

A total of 419 vehicles were stopped at the checkpoint in the 1400 block of Penn Avenue between 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Of the 10 arrested for DUI, nine were impaired by alcohol and one was impaired by a combination of alcohol and other drugs, police said.

One person was arrested on drug possession charges, and a driver stopped outside the checkpoint was found to be wanted and in possession of a stolen firearm.

A total of 11 traffic citations and 15 warnings were issued for vehicle code violations.

The checkpoint was conducted by Wyomissing police and state troopers. Officers from West Reading, Exeter, Muhlenberg, Shillington, Cumru, South Heidelberg and Hamburg police departments assisted.

DUI deterrence operations are funded through PennDOT and the National Traffic Safety Administration.