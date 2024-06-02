10 of America's most affordable retirement spots, where the weather is good and healthcare is top-notch

Realtor.com ranked top retirement spots based on home prices and amenities for older residents.

Florida is a popular retirement destination, but California and New Jersey had a few in the top 10.

Many seniors face financial constraints and depend on Social Security for retirement.

As many Americans prepare to retire, many are wondering just how far their finances can take them.

After all, a majority of seniors live on meager incomes, and many are reliant on ever-imperiled Social Security. But for the workers who have put in their time, a cheaper spot to throw in the towel might be one solution for their economic woes. And, of course, many older adults are also combatting rising loneliness — making a strong community even more key to a comfortable retirement.

Some states have more retirees than others; perhaps unsurprisingly, nearly a fifth of Florida is retired.

Indeed, Florida hosts some of the best spots to retire, according to a new ranking from real-estate website Realtor.com. Realtor.com compiled a list of the top 10 places to retire, looking at a combination of housing prices, median ages, and real-estate listings that point to a retiree-friendly area.

While Florida is showing up and showing out, you don't necessarily have to head south to find an ideal post-career destination — your affordable retirement might just be down the Jersey Shore.

Here are the top 10 spots to retire, according to Realtor.com, what it costs to live there, and what they're best known for.

10. Whiting, New Jersey

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 78%

Median age of residents: 69

Median list price: $179,000

Known for: With by far the cheapest median list price of the top 10, Whiting, located in the Pine Barrens, is home to over 33,000 residents attracted by the plentiful greenery, relatively inexpensive prices, and proximity to Philadelphia and New York City.

9. Laguna Woods, California

Laguna Woods, CA. Matt Gush

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 99%

Median age of residents: 75

Median list price: $409,900

Known for: Laguna Beach in Orange County has cheaper retirement-friendly listings than the rest of the county, drawing beach lovers and nature enthusiasts to spots like Newport Beach and Dana Point.

8. Sun City, California

Menifee, CA. Matt Gush

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 86%

Median age of residents: 58

Median list price: $370,000

Known for: Sun City — a neighborhood in the city of Menefee in Riverside County, California — is located on the periphery of Joshua Tree National Park and is home to resort-style retirement facilities like Sun City Palm Desert.

7. Seal Beach, California

Seal Beach, California. Kelly Bourquin

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 72%

Median age of residents: 61

Median list price: $369,000

Known for: Located in Orange County, Seal Beach is known for its moderate weather that rarely jumps above 90 degrees, close proximity to Long Beach, and wildlife at the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge. California has no state Social Security taxes, meaning retirees may feel slightly more inclined to spend at the many restaurants along Main Street.

6. Monroe, New Jersey

Monroe, NJ. FotosForTheFuture

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 70%

Median age of residents: 56

Median list price: $424,000

Known for: Monroe, about 15 miles east of Princeton, boasts condos priced in the $200,000s with quick access to Philadelphia, New York City, Atlantic City, and state parks such as Cheesequake State Park.

5. Manchester, New Jersey

Manchester, NJ. Andrew F. Kazmierski

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 83%

Median age of residents: 65

Median list price: $309,900

Known for: Manchester, a town west of Toms River by the Atlantic Ocean, has relatively affordable retiree-friendly listings at various 55+ communities, each with amenities such as clubhouses, indoor pools, and fitness centers. Residents get all four seasons and lots of open space, though taxes are rather high compared to other states.

4. The Villages, Florida

The Villages, Florida. Michael Warren/Getty Images

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 84%

Median age of residents: 71

Median list price: $315,000

Known for: The Villages experienced a population boom of 4.7% between July 2022 and July 2023. The giant complex's over 50 golf courses, diverse restaurants, and several town squares — all accessible for $195 a month — have driven this quick growth among the 55+ community.

3. King City, Oregon

King City is a short drive from the Tulatin River. Justin Bartels

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 81%

Median age of residents: 63

Median list price: $375,000

Known for: Twelve miles outside Portland, King City is in the Tualatin Valley. It was first established as a retirement community in the '60s but is now considered a quiet suburb of Portland.

2. Green Valley, Arizona

Green Valley, AZ. Manuela Durson

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 83%

Median age of residents: 74

Median list price: $349,900

Known for: Green Valley has become a popular winter retreat destination. Only 30 miles outside Tucson, Green Valley has a lot to do — clubs, trips, and concerts are all sponsored by the nonprofit Green Valley Recreation.

1. Sun City Center, Florida

Sun City Center is located just a short drive from Apollo Beach. TimothyOLeary

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 84%

Median age of residents: 71

Median list price: $315,000

Known for: Located between Tampa and Sarasota, Sun City Center is essentially its own retirement community. There are plenty of golf courses as well as indoor and outdoor pools. During waking hours, it's legal to drive golf carts on the streets.

Read the original article on Business Insider