10-acre woods fire controlled in Carlos area

Apr. 24—CARLOS — More than 70 volunteer firefighters and DNR Forestry personnel worked three hours to control a fire that covered a 10-acre tract Tuesday evening in the Plains of Moab area of Carlos, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.

Firefighters from Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties took part in the operation that began just after 5 p.m. and involved various fire apparatuses and ultra-terrain vehicles.

The fire was brought under control when bulldozers operated by forestry personnel and a private contractor established a perimeter around the fire area, according to Roger Bennett, deputy director of the DES.

Drone surveillance by the Eastern Garrett County Volunteer Fire Department assisted in the fire operation. Maryland State Police Trooper 5 helicopter also responded but was hampered by poor visibility by smoke from the woods fire, officials said.